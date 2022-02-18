In 2024 Ducati XDiavel or Moto Guzzi V85 TT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2024 Ducati XDiavel or Moto Guzzi V85 TT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Ducati XDiavel Price starts at Rs 17.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Moto Guzzi V85 TT Price starts at Rs 15.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
XDiavel engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm & 127 Nm @ 5000 rpm.
On the other hand, V85 TT engine makes power & torque 82 Nm @ 5000 rpm & 82 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively.
Ducati offers the XDiavel in 3 colours.
The XDiavel mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
The V85 TT mileage is around 20.4 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less