Ducati XDiavel vs Moto Guzzi V85 TT

In 2024 Ducati XDiavel or Moto Guzzi V85 TT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage

XDiavel
Ducati XDiavel
Dark
₹18.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
V85 TT
Moto Guzzi V85 TT
STD
₹15.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4 valve per cylinder, Desmodronic Variable Timing, Dual Spark, Liquid cooledTransversal 90 V-twin, two valves per cylinder (titanium intake)
Displacement
1262 cc853 cc
Max Power
160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm82 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Max Torque
127 Nm @ 5000 rpm-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Slipper And Self-servo Wet Multiplate Clutch With Hydraulic Control-
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Bore
100 mm84 mm
Stroke
71.5 mm77 mm
Compression Ratio
13:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
21,11,95917,21,422
Ex-Showroom Price
19,15,00015,40,000
RTO
1,53,2001,35,200
Insurance
43,75946,222
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
45,39437,000

