In 2026 Bounce Infinity E1 or Hero Electric Dash choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Dash Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (last recorded price). The range of E1 up to 70-100 km/charge and the Dash has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour.
E1 vs Dash Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E1
|Dash
|Brand
|Bounce Infinity
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 55,000
|₹ 50,000
|Range
|70-100 km/charge
|60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|-