In 2026 BMW F 850 GS Adventure or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 850 GS Adventure Price starts at Rs. 13.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price). F 850 GS Adventure engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm respectively. BMW offers the F 850 GS Adventure in 3 colours. The F 850 GS Adventure mileage is around 24 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl.
F 850 GS Adventure vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F 850 gs adventure
|Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025]
|Brand
|BMW
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 13.75 Lakhs
|₹ 15.96 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|853 cc
|1082.96 cc
|Power
|95.17 PS PS
|99.2 PS PS