In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric IOT in 7 colours. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. BattRE Electric IOT has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
BattRE Electric IOT vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric iot
|Urban club 125
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 91,259
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-