In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie or Hero Splendor iSmart choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie Price starts at Rs. 64,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Splendor iSmart engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric gps:ie in 8 colours. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. BattRE Electric gps:ie has a range of up to 65 km/charge. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl.
BattRE Electric gps:ie vs Splendor iSmart Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric gps:ie
|Splendor ismart
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 64,990
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|65 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|60.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|113 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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