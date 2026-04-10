In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
Pulsar 180 vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Yzf r15 v3
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|43 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm
|18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS