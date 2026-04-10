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Bajaj Pulsar 180 vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
Pulsar 180 vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 180 Yzf r15 v3
BrandBajajYamaha
Price₹ 1.07 Lakhs₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Mileage42.0 kmpl43 kmpl
Engine Capacity178 cc155 cc
Power17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS

Filters
Pulsar 180
Bajaj Pulsar 180
STD
₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar 180 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat
Front Suspension View
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Rear Right View
Left Side View
Right Side View
Front Right View
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L11 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm170 mm
Length
2035 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1345 mm1325 mm
Kerb Weight
151 kg142 kg
Height
1115 mm1135 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm815 mm
Width
765 mm725 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-120/80-17Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Max Power
17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
Engine Type
4 - stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i Fi EngineLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Max Torque
14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
178.6 cc155 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Body Type
Sports BikesSports Bikes
Rear Suspension
5 Way Adjustable, Nitrox Shock AbsorberMonocross (link suspension)
Front Suspension
Telescopic with Anti Friction BushTelescopic Fork
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V12 V, 4 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,35,0151,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
1,13,2351,56,700
RTO
9,58913,066
Insurance
9,13610,494
Accessories Charges
3,0552,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9013,919

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