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Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon vs Hero Passion Pro

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon or Hero Passion Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at Rs. 68,077 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price). Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Passion Pro engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl.
Pulsar 125 Neon vs Passion Pro Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 125 neon Passion pro
BrandBajajHero
Price₹ 68,077₹ 65,740
Mileage51.46 kmpl68.21 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc113.2 cc
Power11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS

Filters
Pulsar 125 Neon
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon
Drum CBS BS6
₹68,077*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Passion Pro
Hero Passion Pro
BS6 Drum
₹65,740*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Rear Tyre View
Rear Suspension View
Front Left View
Head Light
Front Tyre View
Tail Light
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11.5 L10 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm180 mm
Length
2055 mm2036 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1270 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg117 kg
Height
1060 mm1113 mm
Width
755 mm715 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
170 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :-100/90-17Front :-80/100-18,Rear :- 80/100-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Highway Mileage
57 kmpl70 kmpl
City Mileage
51.46 kmpl68.21 kmpl
Max Power
12 PS @ 8500 rpm9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
50.5 mm57.8 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6500 rpm9.89 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Dual digital ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.4 cc113 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i EngineAir Cooled, 4 - stroke
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedConstant Mesh
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
56 mm50 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Chassis
Single down tube chassis frameDiamond
Body Type
Commuter BikesCommuter Bikes
Rear Suspension
Twin Gas ShockTwin shox
Front Suspension
TelescopicConventional fork
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Braking Type
Combi Brake SystemIntegrated Braking System
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Pilot Lamps
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V3 Ah
LED Tail Lights
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
MFMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,16483,025
Ex-Showroom Price
77,84369,475
RTO
6,2275,858
Insurance
6,0945,787
Accessories Charges
01,905
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9371,784

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