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Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear vs Yamaha Fascino 125

In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Price starts at Rs. 59,738 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 H Gear engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 H Gear in 2 colours. The Platina 110 H Gear mileage is around 72.0 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Platina 110 H Gear vs Fascino 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 110 h gear Fascino 125
BrandBajajYamaha
Price₹ 59,738₹ 77,200
Mileage72.0 kmpl49 kmpl
Engine Capacity115 cc125 cc
Power8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm8.2 PS PS

Filters
Platina 110 H Gear
Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear
Disc BS6
₹59,738*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Fi Hybrid Drum
₹77,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L5.2 L
Ground Clearance
200 mm145 mm
Length
2006 mm1920 mm
Wheelbase
1255 mm1280 mm
Kerb Weight
122 kg98 kg
Height
1100 mm1150 mm
Saddle Height
804 mm780 mm
Width
713 mm685 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm190 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :-80/100-17Front :- 90/90-12 Rear :-110/90-10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
115.45 cc125 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single CylinderAir cooled, 4-stroke,SOHC, 2-valve
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm52.4 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Tubular Single Down Tube with Lower Cradle Frame-
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
110 mm wheel travel, SOS suspension with Nitrox gas canisterUnit Swing
Front Suspension
Hydraulic, Telescopic Type, 135 mm travelTelescopic Fork
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
H Gear System, Anti Skid BrakingSmart Motor Generator System
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,24289,391
Ex-Showroom Price
66,73977,200
RTO
5,8696,176
Insurance
5,5796,015
Accessories Charges
3,0550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7461,921

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