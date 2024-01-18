In 2024 Bajaj Platina 100 or Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their
In 2024 Bajaj Platina 100 or Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs 46,816 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Price starts at Rs 59,738 (last recorded price).
Platina 100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm & 8.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm.
On the other hand, Platina 110 H Gear engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively.
Bajaj offers the Platina 100 in 4 colours.
Bajaj offers the Platina 110 H Gear in 2 colours.
The Platina 100 mileage is around 72.0 kmpl.
The Platina 110 H Gear mileage is around 72.0 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less