Bajaj Platina 100 or Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs 46,816 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Price starts at Rs 59,738 (last recorded price). Platina 100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm & 8.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Platina 110 H Gear engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 100 in 4 colours. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 H Gear in 2 colours. The Platina 100 mileage is around 72.0 kmpl. The Platina 110 H Gear mileage is around 72.0 kmpl.