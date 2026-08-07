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Avera Retrosa vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2026 Avera Retrosa or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avera Retrosa Price starts at Rs. 88,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Avera offers the Retrosa in 1 colour. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. Retrosa has a range of up to 140 km/charge. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Retrosa vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Retrosa Fzs 25
BrandAveraYamaha
Price₹ 88,900₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Range140 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-249 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time2-3 Hours-

Filters
Retrosa
Avera Retrosa
Lite e
₹88,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Avera Retrosa Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
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Specification
Length
1875 mm2015 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Height
700 mm1105 mm
Saddle Height
750 mm795 mm
Width
1140 mm820 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :- 90/70-12Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Sheet MetalAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
140 km
Max Speed
55 kmph
Continious Power
1800 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2.7 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Suspension
Telescopic (Hydraulic Type)Telescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Double shocker with dual tube7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Fast Charging Time
1 Hours-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Climbing Capacity ->=11 Degree, Fuel economy - 10-14 paisa per km (Avg)-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
2-3 Hours-
Battery Capacity
3.4 kWh12 V, 6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
92,9521,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
88,9001,39,300
RTO
011,674
Insurance
4,05210,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9973,546

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