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Aprilia RSV4 vs Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250

In 2026 Aprilia RSV4 or Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 31.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Price starts at Rs. 24.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, Pan America 1250 engine makes power & torque 152.2 PS PS & 128 Nm respectively. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The Pan America 1250 mileage is around 18.33 kmpl.
RSV4 vs Pan America 1250 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rsv4 Pan america 1250
BrandApriliaHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 31.26 Lakhs₹ 24.64 Lakhs
Mileage15.4 kmpl18.33 kmpl
Engine Capacity1099 cc1252 cc
Power216 PS PS152.2 PS PS

Filters
RSV4
Aprilia RSV4
Factory
₹31.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Pan America 1250
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
Special
₹24.64 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Aprilia RSV4 Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17.9 L21.2 L
Length
2055 mm2270 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm175 mm
Wheelbase
1435.8 mm1585 mm
Height
1150 mm807 mm
Kerb Weight
202 kg258 kg
Saddle Height
845 mm850 mm
Width
735 mm965 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR 17, Rear :-200/55 ZR 17Front :-120/70R19, Rear :-170/60R17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm280 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
305 kmph200 kmph
Max Power
216 PS @ 13000 rpm152.2 PS @ 8750 rpm
Stroke
53.32 mm72.3 mm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 10500 rpm128 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1099 cc1252 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineRevolution™ Max 1250
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch with mechanical slipper systemMechanical, 8 plate wet, assist & slip, 1090N
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
81 mm105 mm
Chassis
Aluminium dual beam chassis with pressed and cast sheet elements Available adjustments: headstock position and angle, engine heightStressed-member, high strength low alloy steel trellis frame; stamped, cast, and forged junctions; MIG welded; aluminum forged mid-structure
Rear Suspension
Upside-down double braced aluminium swingarm TTX monoshock with Smart EC 2.0 electronically managed piggyback, fully adjustable in: spring pre-load, wheelbase and hydraulic compression and rebLinkage-mounted monoshock with automatic electronic preload control and semi-active compression & rebound damping
Front Suspension
Smart EC 2.0 electronically managed NIX fork. ? 43 mm stanchions, with TIN surface treatment Aluminium radial calliper mounts, adjustable in hydraulic compression and rebound damping and spring47mm inverted fork with compression, rebound and spring preload adjustability. Aluminum fork triple clamps.
Features
Riding Modes
Street, Sport, User, Race, Track 1, and Track 2-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Ride Control, Engine brake control, Launch control, Speed limiterDRAG-TORQUE SLIP CONTROL SYSTEM, HILL HOLD CONTROL, Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
5 inch TFT6.8 inch TFT
Battery Capacity
12V 8.6 Ah12 V/12 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
34,42,97727,17,628
Ex-Showroom Price
31,26,00024,64,000
RTO
2,50,0801,97,120
Insurance
66,89756,508
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
74,00358,412

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Latest Car & Bike News

Aprilia has unveiled the MotoGP-derived RSV4 X-GP superbike, limited to just 30 units worldwide
Aprilia RSV4 X-GP is a limited edition anniversary special with MotoGP pedigree
6 Sept 2025
The Aprilia RSV4 and RSV4 Factory (shown above) have been unveiled at EICMA 2024 and arrive with enhanced performance, updated aerodynamics, and more features.
EICMA 2024: 2025 Aprilia RSV4 unveiled globally as the most powerful production superbike ever
8 Nov 2024
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Aprilia's Moto-GP inspired motorcycle, the RSV4 GP is now out of stock.
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