|Engine Type
|4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engine
|Revolution? Max 1250
|Displacement
|1099 cc
|1252 cc
|Max Power
|216 PS @ 13000 rpm
|150.19 bhp @ 8,750 rpm
|Max Torque
|125 Nm @ 10500 rpm
|128 Nm @ 6750 rpm
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Clutch
|Multi plate wet clutch with mechanical slipper system
|Mechanical, 8 plate wet, assist & slip, 1090N
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Gear Box
|6 speed
|6 Speed
|Bore
|81 mm
|105 mm
|Stroke
|53.32 mm
|72.3 mm
|Compression Ratio
|13.6:1
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|On-Road Price
|₹26,34,204
|₹27,24,372
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹23,69,000
|₹24,49,000
|RTO
|₹2,01,520
|₹2,07,920
|Insurance
|₹63,684
|₹67,452
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹56,619
|₹58,557