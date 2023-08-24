In 2024 Ampere Zeal or Odysse Electric Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 Ampere Zeal or Odysse Electric Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Zeal Price starts at 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric Racer Price starts at 59,500 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zeal up to 85 - 90 km/charge and the Racer has a range of up to 70 km/charge. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. Odysse Electric offers the Racer in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less