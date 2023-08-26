In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Komaki XGT KM choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Komaki XGT KM choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki XGT KM Price starts at 42,500 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Elite up to 60 ± 5 km/charge and the XGT KM has a range of up to 85 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. Komaki offers the XGT KM in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less