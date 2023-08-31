In 2024 Ampere Magnus or BGauss A2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, In 2024 Ampere Magnus or BGauss A2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus Price starts at 49,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the BGauss A2 Price starts at 52,499 (last recorded price). The range of Magnus up to 45 - 50 km/charge and the A2 has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less