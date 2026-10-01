What Should You Check Before Booking a New Car?

Booking a new car is an exciting moment, but it is also the point at which your research turns into a financial commitment. By this stage, you may already have selected the model you want, but there are still several details worth checking before paying the booking amount.

When booking a new car, ensure you know the variant specifications, final on-road price, and delivery timelines. Conduct thorough research on features, warranty, and service options to enhance your ownership experience and avoid unexpected surprises.

From selecting the correct variant to understanding the final price and delivery expectations, a few additional checks can help make the buying process smoother.

Confirm the Exact Variant

Modern cars can have extensive variant lineups, with differences in features, engines, transmissions, and safety equipment.

Before booking, confirm the exact variant you intend to purchase. Do not assume that a feature shown in advertisements or on the manufacturer's website is standard across the range.

Check whether the chosen variant includes the features that matter to you, such as an automatic transmission, rear camera, connected technology, ventilated seats, or specific safety equipment.

Check the Engine and Transmission

The same model may offer several powertrain combinations.

Petrol, diesel, CNG, hybrid, and electric options can have very different running characteristics and ownership requirements. Similarly, manual, AMT, torque-converter automatic, CVT, and DCT transmissions provide different driving experiences.

Ideally, test-drive the engine-and-transmission combination you plan to buy rather than assuming every version of the same car will feel identical.

Understand the Final Price

The advertised ex-showroom price is not the amount you ultimately pay.

Before booking, understand the expected on-road price, including registration, insurance, taxes, and other applicable charges. Ask for an itemised price breakdown so you can see exactly what is included.

Also, check whether accessories, extended warranties, service packages, or other additions are optional. This helps prevent unexpected costs from appearing later in the process.

Verify Current Offers

Manufacturers and dealers may offer discounts or benefits depending on the model, variant, location, or time of purchase.

Before paying the booking amount, check which offers currently apply and whether any conditions are attached. Benefits could potentially relate to insurance, exchange, corporate eligibility, or other promotional schemes.

Do not base the purchase solely on a headline discount. What matters is the final amount you will actually pay.

Ask About the Waiting Period

Delivery timelines can vary significantly between models and even between variants of the same car.

A particular colour, engine, or transmission may have a longer waiting period than another configuration. Ask for the estimated delivery timeline before booking and understand whether it is indicative or confirmed.

If you need the vehicle before a particular date, this becomes especially important.

Check the Booking and Cancellation Terms

Before making any payment, understand what happens if your plans change.

Check the booking amount, whether it is refundable, the cancellation procedure, and whether any deductions apply. It is also useful to know how long a refund may take if you cancel.

Keep the booking receipt and any written communication containing the agreed terms.

Research the Car Beyond the Brochure

Manufacturer brochures are useful for understanding specifications and features, but your research should extend further.

Look at differences in variants, dimensions, safety equipment, powertrain options, pricing, and features that will matter during everyday ownership. Comparing the shortlisted car with alternatives can also confirm whether you are making the right decision.

ACKO Drive can help buyers research new cars, explore specifications and variants, compare models and prices, and understand their options before committing to a purchase. Once the right car and configuration have been selected, buyers can also purchase a new car online through ACKO Drive, bringing the research and purchase stages into a single journey.

Consider the Ownership Experience

A car purchase continues long after delivery.

Before booking, look at warranty coverage, service intervals, authorised service availability, roadside assistance, and any maintenance packages offered with the vehicle.

If you plan to keep the car for several years, these factors may become more important than some of the features that initially attracted you to it.

Confirm the Colour and Configuration

Colour may seem like a straightforward choice, but availability can affect delivery times. Some models also offer dual-tone colours, special editions, or different interior themes depending on the variant.

Make sure the booking document clearly states the model, variant, powertrain, transmission, and colour you selected.

Plan for a Pre-Delivery Inspection

Before taking delivery, inspect the actual vehicle allocated to you.

Check the exterior and interior condition, tyres, lights, electronics, odometer reading, and whether the features correspond with the variant you ordered. Vehicle and document details should also match.

Any concerns are easier to address before accepting delivery.

Final Thoughts

Booking should come after confirming exactly what you are buying and what you will be paying.

Check the variant, powertrain, features, on-road price, offers, delivery timeline, cancellation terms, ownership considerations, and the chosen configuration before committing.

A little extra attention at the booking stage can prevent confusion later and make the journey from selecting your car to taking delivery considerably smoother.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of HT Auto’s promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT Auto assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

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