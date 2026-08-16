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Hyundai Aura
Benefits On Hyundai Aura:- Benefits upto ₹ 30000/-. T&C's Ap…
Applicable on E 1.2 Petrol & 10 more..
E 1.2 Petrol
₹ 6 Lakhs
Corporate 1.2 MT
₹ 6.84 Lakhs
S 1.2 Petrol
₹ 6.86 Lakhs
S 1.2 AMT
₹ 7.39 Lakhs
E 1.2 CNG
₹ 7.55 Lakhs
SX 1.2 Petrol
₹ 7.64 Lakhs
S 1.2 CNG
₹ 7.76 Lakhs
Corporate 1.2 CNG
₹ 7.85 Lakhs
SX 1.2 (O) Petrol
₹ 8.1 Lakhs
SX Plus 1.2 AMT Petrol
₹ 8.29 Lakhs
SX 1.2 CNG
₹ 8.54 Lakhs
Expired
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Hyundai Creta
Benefits On Hyundai Creta:- Benefits upto ₹ 85,000/-. + Cele…
Applicable on E 1.5 Petrol & 50 more..
E 1.5 Petrol
₹ 10.91 Lakhs
EX 1.5 Petrol
₹ 12.07 Lakhs
E 15 diesel
EX (O) 1.5 Petrol
₹ 13.14 Lakhs
S 15 petrol
EX 1.5 Diesel
₹ 12.53 Lakhs
EX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT
₹ 14.5 Lakhs
S o 15 petrol
EX (O) 1.5 Diesel
₹ 13.66 Lakhs
S (O) 1.5 Petrol Knight Edition
₹ 14.39 Lakhs
S o 15 petrol knight edition dual tone
S 15 diesel
SX 1.5 Petrol
₹ 15.04 Lakhs
SX 1.5 Petrol Dual Tone
₹ 15.19 Lakhs
Ex o 15 diesel at
S o 15 petrol cvt
S o 15 diesel
Sx tech 15 petrol
S o 15 petrol cvt knight edition
SX 1.5 Premium Petrol
₹ 16.34 Lakhs
S (O) 1.5 Diesel Knight Edition
₹ 16.03 Lakhs
Sx tech 15 petrol dual tone
S o 15 petrol cvt knight edition dual tone
S o 15 diesel knight edition dual tone
SX (O) 1.5 Petrol
₹ 14.21 Lakhs
Sx o 15 petrol knight edition
Sx o 15 petrol dual tone
S o 15 diesel at
Sx tech 15 petrol cvt
Sx tech 15 diesel
Sx o 15 petrol knight edition dual tone
Sx 15 premium petrol cvt
S o 15 diesel at knight edition
Sx tech 15 petrol cvt dual tone
Sx 15 premium diesel
Sx tech 15 diesel dual tone
S o 15 diesel at knight edition dual tone
Sx o 15 petrol cvt
Sx o 15 diesel
Sx o 15 petrol cvt knight edition
Sx o 15 petrol cvt dual tone
Sx o 15 diesel knight edition
Sx o 15 diesel dual tone
Sx o 15 petrol cvt knight edition dual tone
Sx o 15 diesel knight edition dual tone
Sx o 15 diesel at
Sx o 15 turbo dct
Sx o 15 diesel at dual tone
Sx o 15 turbo dct dual tone
Sx o 15 diesel at knight edition
Sx o 15 diesel at knight edition dual tone
Expiring on 01 Sep
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Hyundai Exter
Benefits On Hyundai Exter:- Benefits upto ₹ 40,000/-. + Cele…
Applicable on HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual & 18 more..
HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual
₹ 5.81 Lakhs
HX 3 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual
₹ 6.3 Lakhs
HX 3 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic
₹ 6.95 Lakhs
HX 2 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi fuel Kappa Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs
HX 4 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual
₹ 7.28 Lakhs
HX 3 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi fuel Kappa Manual
₹ 7.45 Lakhs
HX 6 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual
₹ 7.99 Lakhs
HX 4 Plus Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic
₹ 8.1 Lakhs
HX 6 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual Dual Tone
₹ 8.14 Lakhs
HX 4 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi fuel Kappa Manual
₹ 8.28 Lakhs
HX 8 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual
₹ 8.4 Lakhs
HX 6 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic
₹ 8.59 Lakhs
HX 6 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic Dual Tone
₹ 8.74 Lakhs
HX 6 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi fuel Kappa Manual
₹ 8.95 Lakhs
HX 8 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic
₹ 9.12 Lakhs
HX 6 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi fuel Kappa Manual Dual Tone
₹ 9.1 Lakhs
HX 8 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi fuel Kappa Manual
₹ 9.42 Lakhs
HX 10 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic
₹ 9.46 Lakhs
HX 10 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic Dual Tone
₹ 9.61 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Sep
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Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
Benefits On Hyundai Grand i10 Nios:- Benefits upto ₹ 55,000/…
Applicable on Era 1.2 Kappa & 17 more..
Era 1.2 Kappa
₹ 5.55 Lakhs
Magna 1.2 Kappa
₹ 6.28 Lakhs
Corporate 1.2 Kappa
₹ 6.51 Lakhs
Sportz 1.2 Kappa VTVT
₹ 6.83 Lakhs
Magna 1.2 Kappa AMT
₹ 6.85 Lakhs
Sportz 1.2 Kappa Dual Tone
₹ 7.01 Lakhs
Sportz (O) 1.2 Kappa VTVT
₹ 7.08 Lakhs
Sportz Petrol Manual Vibe Edition
₹ 7.09 Lakhs
Corporate 1.2 Kappa AMT
₹ 7.12 Lakhs
Magna 1.2 HY CNG Duo
₹ 7.22 Lakhs
Sportz 1.2 Kappa AMT
₹ 7.36 Lakhs
Asta 1.2 Kappa
₹ 7.4 Lakhs
Sportz 1.2 Kappa CNG
₹ 7.59 Lakhs
Sportz Petrol Automatic Vibe Edition
₹ 7.61 Lakhs
Sportz (O) 1.2 Kappa AMT
₹ 7.62 Lakhs
Sportz 1.2 HY CNG Duo
₹ 7.72 Lakhs
Sportz (O) Petrol Automatic Vibe Edition
₹ 7.73 Lakhs
Asta 1.2 Kappa AMT
₹ 8.03 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Sep
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Hyundai I20
Benefits On Hyundai i20:- Benefits upto ₹ 50,000/-. + Celeb…
Applicable on Era Petrol Manual & 16 more..
Era Petrol Manual
₹ 5.99 Lakhs
Magna 1.2 Executive MT
₹ 6.74 Lakhs
Magna 1.2 MT
₹ 7 Lakhs
Sportz 1.2 MT
₹ 7.75 Lakhs
Sportz 1.2 MT Dual Tone
₹ 7.84 Lakhs
Magna 1.2 IVT
₹ 8.13 Lakhs
Sportz (O) 1.2 MT
₹ 8.28 Lakhs
Sportz (O) 1.2 MT Knight
₹ 8.37 Lakhs
Asta 1.2 MT
₹ 8.62 Lakhs
Sportz 1.2 IVT
₹ 8.76 Lakhs
Asta (O) 1.2 MT
₹ 9.15 Lakhs
Sportz (O) 1.2 IVT
₹ 9.2 Lakhs
Asta (O) 1.2 MT Dual Tone
₹ 9.31 Lakhs
Asta (O) 1.2 IVT
₹ 10.34 Lakhs
Asta (O) 1.2 IVT Knight
₹ 10.44 Lakhs
Asta (O) 1.2 IVT Dual Tone
₹ 10.48 Lakhs
Asta (O) Knight Edition Petrol Automatic Dual Tone
₹ 10.57 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Sep
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Hyundai Verna
Benefits On Hyundai Verna:- Benefits upto ₹ 50,000/-. + Cele…
Applicable on HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual & 21 more..
HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual
₹ 10.98 Lakhs
HX 4 Petrol 1.5L Manual
₹ 12.25 Lakhs
HX 6 Petrol 1.5L Manual
₹ 13.19 Lakhs
HX 6 Petrol 1.5L Manual Dual Tone
₹ 13.34 Lakhs
HX 6 Plus Petrol Manual
₹ 13.81 Lakhs
HX 6 Plus 1.5L Petrol Manual Dual Tone
₹ 13.96 Lakhs
HX 6 Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT)
₹ 14.4 Lakhs
HX 6 Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone
₹ 14.55 Lakhs
HX 8 Petrol Manual
₹ 14.88 Lakhs
HX 6 Plus Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT)
₹ 15.02 Lakhs
HX 6 Plus 1.5L Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone
₹ 15.02 Lakhs
HX 8 Petrol 1.5L Manual Dual Tone
₹ 15.03 Lakhs
HX 8 Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT)
₹ 16.09 Lakhs
HX 8 Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone
₹ 16.24 Lakhs
HX 8 Petrol 1.5L Turbo Manual
₹ 16.28 Lakhs
HX 8 Petrol 1.5L Turbo Manual Dual Tone
₹ 16.43 Lakhs
HX 10 Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT)
₹ 17.15 Lakhs
HX 10 Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone
₹ 17.3 Lakhs
HX 8 Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT)
₹ 17.62 Lakhs
HX 8 Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Dual Tone
₹ 17.77 Lakhs
HX 10 Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT)
₹ 18.25 Lakhs
HX 10 Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Dual Tone
₹ 18.4 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Sep
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Locate Hyundai Dealers in Jodhpur

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Raja Hyundai

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78 A, Pratap Nagar Near Akahliya circle,Jodhpur, jodhpur, Rajasthan 302004
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+91 - 9829232201
   

Deora Hyundai

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T-5, Industrial Estate,New Power House Road,Jodhpur,, jodhpur, Rajasthan 342003
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+91 - 8003094548
   

Jrd Hyundai

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Khasra num-367/341, Kundi bhagthasni,Patwar area,jhalamand,Jodhpur, jodhpur, Rajasthan 342001
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+91 - 8340166318

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