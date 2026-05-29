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Tata Tigor vs Volkswagen Taigun

In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Tigor and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Tigor Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XM, Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. Tigor: 1199 cc engine, 19.2 to 26.4 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tigor vs Taigun Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tigor Taigun
BrandTataVolkswagen
Price₹ 5.55 Lakhs₹ 11 Lakhs
Mileage19.2 to 26.4 kmpl18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
Engine Capacity1199 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders3-

Filters
Tigor
Tata Tigor
XM
₹5.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual
₹11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Tata Tigor Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
Revotron 1.2 L1.0L TSI
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
711-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 3300 rpm178Nm@1850-4000rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual
Mileage (ARAI)
20.3-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
84 bhp @ 6000 rpm114bhp@5000-5500rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS VI 2.0
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC999 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.15.05 m
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R14205/60 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Electric
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist beam with coil spring mounted on hydraulic shock absorbers.Rear twist beam
Front Suspension
Independent , Lower wishbone , McPherson ( dual path ) strut typeMacPherson Strut suspension
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R14205/60 R16
Ground Clearance
170-
Length
39931760 mm
Wheelbase
24502651 mm
Kerb Weight
1003-
Height
15321612 mm
Width
16774221 mm
No of Seating Rows
2-
Bootspace
419385 Litres
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
45
Fuel Tank Capacity
3550 Litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltManual Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Visual display-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Air Conditioner (•Automatic Climate Control • Single Zone Front-row AC zone • Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control• Blower Rear AC zone• Rear AC vents )
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
YesGear
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoRear Sequential
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
No-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Painted-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
One Touch - Up
No-
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with KeyYes
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
2-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
75000-
Cornering Headlights
NoStatic
Headlights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Centre-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming), AUX Compatibility
Speakers
46
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
2 Din-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Voice Command
NoYes
Display
Digital Display7" Touch Screen
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
No-
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (•Driver •Front Passenger •2 Curtain •Driver Side •Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) •Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) •Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) •Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual) )
Split Rear Seat
No-
Interior Colours
Light Grey and Slate-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) )
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,12,137.612,60,490
Ex-Showroom Price
5,54,99010,99,900
RTO
22,199.61,20,620
Insurance
34,44839,470
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,15727,092
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Handsome European StylingPowerful EnginesWell-Balanced Ride Quality

Cons

No ADAS FunctionalityNo 360-Degree CameraComparatively Smaller Boot

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Latest Car & Bike News

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10 Feb 2025
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Latest Videos

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