HomeCompare CarsTiago EV vs Glanza

Tata Tiago EV vs Toyota Glanza

Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
XE Medium Range
₹8.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Glanza
Toyota Glanza
G
₹7.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
12.63 seconds-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery packVVT
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
60 bhp 110 Nm-
Driving Range
250 Km-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Battery
19.2 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
--
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoElectronic - Internal Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,03,3358,45,028
Ex-Showroom Price
8,49,0007,49,000
RTO
16,00053,940
Insurance
37,83541,588
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
19,41618,162
Expert Reviews
Verdict

Pricing will hold the key for eC3, Citroen’s first electric car in India, as it aims to take on the Tata Tiago EV as key rival. But how is it drive? Here is a quick track test review of the latest electric vehicle heading for Indian shores.

Citroen eC3 review: Worthy challenger to Tata Tiago EV?

