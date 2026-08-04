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Porsche Cayenne Coupe vs Porsche Taycan

In 2026 when choosing among the Porsche Cayenne Coupe and Porsche Taycan, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Porsche Cayenne Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base and Porsche Taycan Price starts at Rs. 1.67 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD. Cayenne Coupe: 2995 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Taycan gets a battery pack of up to 89 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Cayenne Coupe vs Taycan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cayenne coupe Taycan
BrandPorschePorsche
Price₹ 1.49 Cr₹ 1.67 Cr
Range-452-544 km/charge
Mileage8 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-89 kWh
Engine Capacity2995 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Cayenne Coupe
Porsche Cayenne Coupe
Base
₹1.49 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Taycan
Porsche Taycan
RWD
₹1.67 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Porsche Cayenne Coupe Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Ac Controls
Door Handle
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Instrument Cluster
Steering Wheel
Seat Headrest
Configuration Selector Knob
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Engine Type
3.0 L Turbocharged V6-
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1340 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
348 bhp @ 5400 rpm-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Front Tyres
275 / 45 R20-
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link Suspension With Air SpringsAdaptive Air Suspension
Front Suspension
Multi-link Suspension With Air SpringsAdaptive Air Suspension
Rear Tyres
305 / 40 R20-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
625 litres-
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
75 litres-
Length
4930 mm4963 mm
Wheelbase
2895 mm2900 mm
Height
1678 mm1379 mm
Width
1983 mm2144 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
Yes-
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Four Zone-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
NoNot Applicable
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes (Roof-mounted)
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
FixedOptional
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
All-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Door Pockets
NoFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
All-
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Electric-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & Second Row-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
60000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
OptionalOptional
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Speakers
6+-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
OptionalNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
OptionalNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
OptionalNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
OptionalNo
Geo-Fence
OptionalNo
Find My Car
OptionalNo
Emergency Call
Optional-
Middle Rear Head Rest
Optional-
Airbags
10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
OptionalYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
Optional-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Optional-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
Leather-
Interiors
Black, Slate Grey-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
YesCup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down)-
Split Rear Seat
Yes-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Interior Colours
Black, Slate Grey-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
InclinedNo
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down)-
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,70,04,9901,74,25,643
Ex-Showroom Price
1,48,60,0001,67,00,000
RTO
15,40,00054,000
Insurance
6,04,4906,71,143
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,65,5033,74,545
Expert Rating
-

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Latest Car & Bike News

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18 Jun 2026
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Porsche has dropped teasers for its upcoming Black Edition models for the Taycan and Cayenne Coupe.
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24 Apr 2026
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Latest Videos

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