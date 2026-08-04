In 2026 when choosing among the Porsche Cayenne Coupe and Porsche Taycan, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Porsche Cayenne Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base and Porsche Taycan Price starts at Rs. 1.67 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD. Cayenne Coupe: 2995 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Taycan gets a battery pack of up to 89 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Cayenne Coupe vs Taycan Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cayenne coupe
|Taycan
|Brand
|Porsche
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.49 Cr
|₹ 1.67 Cr
|Range
|-
|452-544 km/charge
|Mileage
|8 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|89 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|2995 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-