Porsche Cayenne Coupe vs Porsche Taycan

In 2023 when choosing among the Porsche Cayenne Coupe and Porsche Taycan, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Cayenne Coupe
Porsche Cayenne Coupe
Base
₹1.35 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Taycan
Porsche Taycan
Rwd
₹1.50 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
3.0 L Turbocharged V6Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor on Rear Axle
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
806.25302 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
450 Nm @ 1340 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 2 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.75-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5300 rpm-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
3Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,54,07,5871,59,64,730
Ex-Showroom Price
1,34,57,0001,50,00,000
RTO
13,99,70054,000
Insurance
5,50,3879,10,230
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,31,1693,43,144

