Hector Plus [2023-2025] vs karoq Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hector plus [2023-2025] Karoq Brand MG Skoda Price ₹ 17.5 Lakhs ₹ 24.99 Lakhs Mileage 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl 14.49 kmpl Engine Capacity 1451 cc 1498 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] and Skoda karoq, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Style 2.0 Diesel 6 STR, Skoda karoq Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Karoq 1.5 TSI. Hector Plus [2023-2025]: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl mileage. karoq: 1498 cc engine, 14.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.