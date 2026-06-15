In 2026 when choosing among the MG Comet EV and Tata Tigor, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive and Tata Tigor Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XM. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Tigor: 1199 cc engine, 19.2 to 26.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Comet EV vs Tigor Comparison