Comet EV
MG Comet EV
Pace
₹7.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Tigor
Tata Tigor
XE
₹5.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Battery Capacity
17.3 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous-
Driving Range
230 Km711
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable GearsManual - 5 Gears
Battery
17.3 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Front Seats-
Max Motor Performance
41 rpm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
Electric-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,43,5486,22,603
Ex-Showroom Price
7,98,0005,64,900
RTO
9,00029,546
Insurance
36,04827,657
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,13113,382
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

MG Comet EV is the smallest and most-affordable electric car in the Indian market at present. It is a two-door, four-seat compact vehicle that is positioned as an urban mobility solution, and will divide opinions as far as its styling and dimensions are concerned. With a 17.3 kWh battery pack at its core, the EV has a claimed range of around 230 kms although the real world range is likely to be un...

Read More

