In 2026 when choosing among the MG Comet EV and Nissan Kicks, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive and Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Comet EV vs Kicks Comparison