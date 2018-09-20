HT Auto
C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 200 Progressive
₹50.01 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
E-Class
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E 200 Expression
₹63.60 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1200 rpm320 Nm @ 1650 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 5800 rpm194 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
239-
Engine Type
M264 Turbo with EQ BoostM274 Turbo I4
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.7-
Battery
48 Volt-
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
57,54,90374,04,680
Ex-Showroom Price
50,01,00064,50,000
RTO
5,29,1006,74,000
Insurance
2,24,3032,80,180
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,23,6951,59,155
Expert Reviews
Verdict

Mercedes-Benz has been steadily tightening its grip over the crown in the Indian luxury car space with both its SUVs as well as sedan models combining to provide a solid surge to sales. The ratio of demand - and therefore orders - between the two body styles is nearly similar and timely updates to proven performers...

2022 Mercedes C-Class petrol drive review: Calm comfort clicks ‘cool’ button

