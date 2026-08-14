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Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS vs Nissan GT-R

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS and Nissan GT-R, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 53 4MATIC Plus and Nissan GT-R Price starts at Rs. 2.12 Cr (last recorded price) for Premium. AMG EQS gets a battery pack of up to 107.8 kwh. GT-R: 3799 cc engine, 8.47 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG EQS vs GT-R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg eqs Gt-r
BrandMercedes-BenzNissan
Price₹ 2.45 Cr₹ 2.12 Cr
Range526 km/charge-
Mileage-8.47 kmpl
Battery Capacity107.8 kwh-
Engine Capacity-3799 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
AMG EQS
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS
53 4MATIC Plus
₹2.45 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
GT-R
Nissan GT-R
Premium
₹2.12 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Visual Comparison

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Front View
Wheel
Left Side View
Right Side View
Headlight
Front Left Side
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Specification
Top Speed
250 Kmph315 Kmph
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.4 seconds3 seconds
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable3799 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Two permanently agitated synchronous motors (PSM)3.8L VR38DETT Twin-Turbocharged V6
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Motor Performance
751 bhp 1020 Nm-
Driving Range
526 Km627 Km
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not ApplicableTwin Turbo
Battery
107.8 kWh, Lithium Ion, 396 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Four Wheel Steering
Yes-
Front Suspension
Four-link Axle with Air SpringsIndependent Double Wishbone with Adaptive Damping
Rear Suspension
Multi-link Axle with Air SpringsIndependent Multi-link with Aluminium (forged) Upper Links and Adaptive Damping
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Minimum Turning Radius
5.75 metres6.1 metres
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Spare Wheel
SteelAlloy
Front Tyres
275 / 40 R21255 / 40 R20
Rear Tyres
275 / 40 R21255 / 40 R20
Width
1926 mm1895 mm
Length
5223 mm4710 mm
Height
1518 mm1370 mm
Wheelbase
3210 mm2780 mm
Kerb Weight
2655 kg1752 kg
Doors
4 Doors2 Doors
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
610 litres315 litres
Features
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Heater
-Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver
Parking Assist
360 CameraNo
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
10 Way-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Body Kit
NoYes
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
IlluminatedMetallic
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
One Touch -Down
AllAll
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
250000No
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Warranty (Years)
33
Headlights
LEDLED
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
--
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Rear Reading Lamp
Both SidesNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Touch Screen Size
17.7 inch-
Gesture Control
Yes-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
156+
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
CD Player
NoYes
DVD Playback
No-
Find My Car
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Alexa Compatibility
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandFull-time
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesNo
High-beam Assist
YesNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Lane Departure Prevention
YesNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes-
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoNo
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back)-
Seat Upholstery
Nappa LeatherLeather
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchIndividual
Ventilated Seats
All-
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Interior Colours
Black / Space Grey with AMG Carbon-fibre trimBlack Samurai, Black / Ivory, Black / Saddle Tan, Black / Red Amber
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,55,30,4292,42,69,328
Ex-Showroom Price
2,45,00,0002,12,40,272
RTO
58,00021,78,027
Insurance
9,71,9298,50,529
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,48,7485,21,642

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