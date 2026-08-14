AMG E63 vs S-Class [2021-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg e63 S-class [2021-2026] Brand Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 1.7 Cr ₹ 1.79 Cr Range - - Mileage 8.6 kmpl 12 to 18 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 3982 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 and Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (last recorded price) for S 4MATIC Plus and Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Cr (last recorded price) for S 350d. AMG E63: 3982 cc engine, 8.6 kmpl mileage. S-Class [2021-2026]: 2925 cc engine, 12 to 18 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.