Artura vs Wraith Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Artura Wraith Brand McLaren Rolls-Royce Price ₹ 5.1 Cr ₹ 5 Cr Range - - Mileage 21.7 kmpl 6.3 kmpl Battery Capacity 7.4 kwh - Engine Capacity - 6592 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the McLaren Artura and Rolls-Royce Wraith, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. McLaren Artura Price starts at Rs. 5.1 Cr (last recorded price) for V6 Hybrid and Rolls-Royce Wraith Price starts at Rs. 5 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe. Artura gets a battery pack of up to 7.4 kwh. Wraith: 6592 cc engine, 6.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.