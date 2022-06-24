In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Renault Duster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi, Renault Duster Price starts at Rs. 10.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Duster: 999 cc engine, 13 to 15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vitara Brezza vs Duster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vitara brezza
|Duster
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Renault
|Price
|₹ 7.61 Lakhs
|₹ 10.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.0 to 18.7 kmpl
|13 to 15 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3