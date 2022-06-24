In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and MG Hector, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi, MG Hector Price starts at Rs. 11.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Style 1.5 Turbo MT. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Hector: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 13.79 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vitara Brezza vs Hector Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vitara brezza
|Hector
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|MG
|Price
|₹ 7.61 Lakhs
|₹ 11.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.0 to 18.7 kmpl
|12.34 to 13.79 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|1451 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4