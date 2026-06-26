In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and MG Astor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Fronx Price starts at Rs. 6.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2L MT, MG Astor Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sprint. Fronx: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Astor: 1498 cc engine, 14.82 to 15.43 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Fronx vs Astor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Fronx
|Astor
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|MG
|Price
|₹ 6.85 Lakhs
|₹ 9.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|14.82 to 15.43 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1498 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4