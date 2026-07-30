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HomeCompare CarsCiaz vs XL6 [2019-2022]

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz vs Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022]

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Price starts at Rs. 9.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.5, Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 9.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Zeta MT Petrol. Ciaz: 1462 cc engine, 20.04 to 20.65 kmpl mileage. XL6 [2019-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ciaz vs XL6 [2019-2022] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ciaz Xl6 [2019-2022]
BrandMaruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 9.09 Lakhs₹ 9.85 Lakhs
Mileage20.04 to 20.65 kmpl17.99 to 19.01 kmpl
Engine Capacity1462 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Sigma 1.5
₹9.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XL6 [2019-2022]
Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022]
Zeta MT Petrol
₹9.85 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Side Mirror
Top View
Rear View
Left Side View
Steering Wheel
Right Side View
Seat Headrest
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Specification
Engine Type
K15 Smart HybridK15B Smart Hybrid
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
887.95855.45
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
138 Nm @ 4400 rpm138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.6519.01
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.45.2
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamTorsion Beam & Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMacPherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15185 / 65 R15
Length
4490 mm4445
Ground Clearance
170 mm180
Wheelbase
2650 mm2740
Height
1485 mm1700
Kerb Weight
1055 Kg1180
Width
1730 mm1775
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Bootspace
510 litres209
Seating Capacity
5 Person6
Doors
4 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
43 litres45
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
23
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Seat Adjustment
No6 Way
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
DriverDriver
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
22
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
4000040000
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
CD Player
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
66
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
No-
Display
Digital DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
OptionalOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
OptionalOptional
Find My Car
OptionalOptional
Emergency Call
OptionalOptional
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (ASEAN NCAP)3 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Beige and BlackBlack
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
NoPartial
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,32,64411,34,910
Ex-Showroom Price
9,09,0349,98,000
RTO
75,63283,470
Insurance
47,47842,940
Accessories Charges
010,000
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,19524,393
Expert Rating

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