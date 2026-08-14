In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Celerio X and Nissan Magnite, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Price starts at Rs. 5.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Vxi, Nissan Magnite Price starts at Rs. 5.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Visia B4D 1.0 Petrol MT. Celerio X: 998 cc engine, 21.6 kmpl mileage. Magnite: 999 cc engine, 17.9 to 24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Celerio X vs Magnite Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Celerio x
|Magnite
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Nissan
|Price
|₹ 5.11 Lakhs
|₹ 5.65 Lakhs
|Mileage
|21.6 kmpl
|17.9 to 24 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3