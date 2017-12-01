Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine Type
|K10B
|-
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Driving Range
|757.05
|230 Km
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|90 Nm @ 3500 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Automatic - Not Applicable Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|21.63
|-
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|67 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|-
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|-
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|-
|Engine
|998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Steering Adjustment
|No
|Tilt
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|No
|Reverse Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|Cruise Control
|No
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|No
|-
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹5,68,400
|₹8,43,548
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹5,11,500
|₹7,98,000
|RTO
|₹29,460
|₹9,000
|Insurance
|₹26,940
|₹36,048
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹12,217
|₹18,131
MG Comet EV is the smallest and most-affordable electric car in the Indian market at present. It is a two-door, four-seat compact vehicle that is positioned as an urban mobility solution, and will divide opinions as far as its styling and dimensions are concerned. With a 17.3 kWh battery pack at its core, the EV has a claimed range of around 230 kms although the real world range is likely to be un...Read More