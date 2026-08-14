In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Celerio X and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Price starts at Rs. 5.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Vxi and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. Celerio X: 998 cc engine, 21.6 kmpl mileage. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Celerio X vs Comet EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Celerio x
|Comet ev
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|MG
|Price
|₹ 5.11 Lakhs
|₹ 7.5 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|230 km/charge
|Mileage
|21.6 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|17.3 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)