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Maruti Suzuki Celerio X vs MG Comet EV

In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Celerio X and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Price starts at Rs. 5.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Vxi and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. Celerio X: 998 cc engine, 21.6 kmpl mileage. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Celerio X vs Comet EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Celerio x Comet ev
BrandMaruti SuzukiMG
Price₹ 5.11 Lakhs₹ 7.5 Lakhs
Range-230 km/charge
Mileage21.6 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-17.3 kWh
Engine Capacity998 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)

Filters
Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Vxi
₹5.11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Comet EV
MG Comet EV
Executive
₹7.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Ac Controls
Taillight
Dashboard
Seats Aerial View
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear View
Grille
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine Type
K10B-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
757.05230 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
90 Nm @ 3500 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
21.63-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 6000 rpm-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.74.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14145 / 70 R12
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle with Coil SpringMulti-Link Coil Suspension
Front Suspension
MacPherson strut with coil springMcPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14145 / 70 R12
Ground Clearance
165-
Length
37152974 mm
Wheelbase
24252010 mm
Kerb Weight
835-
Height
15651640 mm
Width
16351505 mm
Bootspace
235-
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
54 Person
Doors
53 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
35-
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Tachometer
NoNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesNo
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Rub - Strips
Black-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
YesNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Door Pockets
FrontFront
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteRemote Operated
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Warranty (Years)
2No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No120000
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000Not Applicable
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoHalogen
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No2
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
NoYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
1 Airbags (Driver)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split50:50 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
BlackStarlight Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,68,4007,93,658
Ex-Showroom Price
5,11,5007,49,800
RTO
29,4609,000
Insurance
26,94034,358
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,21717,058
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Compact dimensionsUpmarket cabinOver 200 kms of claimed range

Cons

Quirky stylingNegligible cargo spaceHigh-speed drive traits

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