In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Celerio X and Maruti Suzuki Eeco, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Price starts at Rs. 5.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Vxi, Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 5 STR STD. Celerio X: 998 cc engine, 21.6 kmpl mileage. Eeco: 1197 cc engine, 19.71 to 26.78 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Celerio X vs Eeco Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Celerio x
|Eeco
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 5.11 Lakhs
|₹ 5.21 Lakhs
|Mileage
|21.6 kmpl
|19.71 to 26.78 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|3
|4