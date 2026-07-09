In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price starts at Rs. 3.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std (O), Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 4.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi 1.0. Alto K10: 998 cc engine, 24.39 to 33.85 kmpl mileage. Wagon R [2019-2022]: 998 cc engine, 21.79 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alto K10 vs Wagon R [2019-2022] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Alto k10
|Wagon r [2019-2022]
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 3.7 Lakhs
|₹ 4.93 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.39 to 33.85 kmpl
|21.79 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3