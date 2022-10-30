Latest Update

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Launch Date

The 2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR was launched in India in January 2019. The Wagon R is made of high-tensile steel, which improves overall safety, stiffness, and noise and vibration (NVH) performance. The high roof or 'tall boy' style of the third-generation Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is carried over from its predecessors. Moreover, the engines meet BS-6 emission standards.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Price:

The LXi 1.0L version of WagonR was priced at Rs. 4.19 lakh at its launch. Whereas, the ZXi AGS 1.2L version of the automobile was priced at Rs. 5.69 lakh at its debut.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Features:

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR comes with large headlights with integrated turn signals and a rectangular grille with chrome trim upfront. A trapezoidal air dam sits at the front bumper, flanked by circular fog lamps. The 2019 WagonR comes with blacked-out B-pillars and electric folding ORVMs with integrated turn signals on the sides. The WagonR gets vertical tail lamp clusters and a dual-tone bumper at the back. The new model has a dual-tone dashboard and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as cloud-based services. It sports a 3-spoke multi-function steering wheel with a circular MID and a circular instrument cluster. All variations come standard with safety features such as ABS with EBD, driver side airbag, front seat belt reminder, speed alert system, and rear parking sensors.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Performance:

The upgraded 1.2 L and 1.0 L K-series engines are available in the Maruti Suzuki WagonR. The 1.0-litre petrol engine produces maximum torque of 90Nm @ 3,500rpm and a maximum power of 67.04bhp @ 5,500rpm, while the 1.2-litre petrol engine produces maximum torque of 113 Nm @ 4200 rpm and a maximum power of 81 bhp @ 6000 rpm. The engine is connected to a five-speed manual transmission with automatic gear shifting technology.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Capacity:

The WagonR 3rd generation has a seating capacity of 5 persons. The fuel tank capacity is 32 liters, and the boot space is 341 liters, which may be extended to 710 liters by folding the rear seats.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Rivals:

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR faces competition from the Datsun Go, Tata Tiago, and Hyundai i10.