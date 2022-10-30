|Engine
Latest Update
Maruti Suzuki WagonR Launch Date
The 2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR was launched in India in January 2019. The Wagon R is made of high-tensile steel, which improves overall safety, stiffness, and noise and vibration (NVH) performance. The high roof or 'tall boy' style of the third-generation Maruti Suzuki ...Read More
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] price starts at ₹ 4.93 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 6.47 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] comes in 14 variants. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] top variant price is ₹ 6.45 Lakhs.
LXi 1.0
₹4.93 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
LXi (O) 1.0
₹4.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
VXi 1.0
₹5.25 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
VXi (O) 1.0
₹5.32 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
VXi 1.2
₹5.61 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
VXi (O) 1.2
₹5.68 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
VXi 1.0 AMT
₹5.75 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
VXi (O) 1.0 AMT
₹5.82 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
LXi 1.0 CNG
₹5.83 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
CNG
Manual
LXi (O) 1.0 CNG
₹5.89 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
CNG
Manual
ZXi 1.2
₹5.95 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
VXi 1.2 AMT
₹6.11 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
VXi (O) 1.2 AMT
₹6.18 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
ZXi 1.2 AMT
₹6.45 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] in India is available in Petrol,CNG variants. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022]'s petrol variant is 21.79. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] petrol comes with a 32 litre fuel tank.