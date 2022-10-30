HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022]

4.93 - 6.47 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] Key Specs
Engine998.0 to 1197.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,CNG
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Wagon R [2019-2022] specs and features

About Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022]

Latest Update

  • Nearly 10k units of Maruti Wagon R, Celerio, Ignis recalled. Here's why
  • Maruti Suzuki Wagon R facelift arrives in dealerships

    • Maruti Suzuki WagonR Launch Date
    The 2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR was launched in India in January 2019. The Wagon R is made of high-tensile steel, which improves overall safety, stiffness, and noise and vibration (NVH) performance. The high roof or 'tall boy' style of the third-generation Maruti Suzuki ...Read More

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] Variants & Price

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] price starts at ₹ 4.93 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 6.47 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] comes in 14 variants. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] top variant price is ₹ 6.45 Lakhs.

    Fuel Type:
    All
    Transmission:
    All
    LXi 1.0
    4.93 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    LXi (O) 1.0
    4.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    VXi 1.0
    5.25 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    VXi (O) 1.0
    5.32 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    VXi 1.2
    5.61 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    VXi (O) 1.2
    5.68 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    VXi 1.0 AMT
    5.75 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    VXi (O) 1.0 AMT
    5.82 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    LXi 1.0 CNG
    5.83 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    998 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    LXi (O) 1.0 CNG
    5.89 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    998 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    ZXi 1.2
    5.95 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    VXi 1.2 AMT
    6.11 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    VXi (O) 1.2 AMT
    6.18 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    ZXi 1.2 AMT
    6.45 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View All Variants
    *Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] Specifications and Features

    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Engine Type
    K12M
    Max Power
    82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Parking Assist
    No
    Mileage
    20.52
    Keyless Start
    No
    Engine
    1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Sunroof
    No
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    View all Wagon R [2019-2022] specs and features

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] Mileage

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] in India is available in Petrol,CNG variants. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022]'s petrol variant is 21.79. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] petrol comes with a 32 litre fuel tank.

    Select Variant:
    LXi 1.0
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Manual
    21.79
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] News

    View All
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio
    Nearly 10k units of Maruti Wagon R, Celerio, Ignis recalled. Here's why
    30 Oct 2022
    2022 Maruti WagonR is available for purchase in four variant options - LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+.
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R facelift arrives in dealerships
    12 Mar 2022
    Hyundai Exter, Honda Elevate and Maruti Jimny are three brand new models to be launched in India this year. Mahindra will update the Thar SUV with a five-door version while Tata will launch the CNG version of its smallest SUV Punch.
    Hyundai Exter to Honda Elevate: Five new SUVs to launch soon
    9 May 2023
    There is a rivalry brewing within the Maruti Suzuki camp with Brezza and Fronx vying for your attention.
    Maruti Fronx vs Brezza: Confused which one to pick? Here are key differences
    8 May 2023
    File photo of Maruti Suzuki WagonR
    These Maruti Suzuki models are available with big discounts in May: Details
    7 May 2023

    Maruti Suzuki Videos

    View All
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be offered through the Nexa retail chain of Maruti Suzuki.
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review
    28 Apr 2023
    Maruti Brezza will be the first sub-compact SUV in India to come with CNG variants.
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG to launch soon: Key things expected
    14 Nov 2022
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that also offers mild hybrid and strong hybrid options. There is also the Suzuki AllGrip manual version which offers off-road capabilities in a Maruti car for the first time.
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: First Drive Review
    18 Sept 2022
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022 price in India starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.84 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022: First Drive Review
    24 Aug 2022
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has been officially unveiled on July 20.
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: First Look
    21 Jul 2022

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] FAQs

    The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has a mileage range of 20.5 - 32.5 kmpl.
    Among all Maruti Suzuki Wagon R models, the ZXi 1.2 AMT has the most features. The ZXi 1.2 AMT variant of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is a good choice.
    Boot space (Dikki) capacity of Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is 341 liters.
    The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R comes with a 32 liters fuel tank.
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R price starts at Rs. 4,92,722 on ex. showroom, Delhi and It comes with 998.0 cc engine. Whereas Baleno price starts at Rs. 5,58,000 ex. showroom, Delhi and It comes with 796.0 cc engine. Compare the two models to identify the best car for you.

