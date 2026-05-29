In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV500 and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5, Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV500 vs Taigun Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv500
|Taigun
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 13.15 Lakhs
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.1 kmpl
|18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2179 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|-