hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsXUV500 vs Taigun

Mahindra XUV500 vs Volkswagen Taigun

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV500 and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5, Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV500 vs Taigun Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv500 Taigun
BrandMahindraVolkswagen
Price₹ 13.15 Lakhs₹ 11 Lakhs
Mileage15.1 kmpl18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
Engine Capacity2179 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders4-

Filters
XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
W5
₹13.15 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual
₹11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Mahindra XUV500 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
mHawk1551.0L TSI
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
1057-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm @ 1750 rpm178Nm@1850-4000rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual
Mileage (ARAI)
15.1-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
153 bhp @ 3750 rpm114bhp@5000-5500rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS VI 2.0
Engine
2179 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc
Minimum Turning Radius
5.65.05 m
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
235 / 65 R17205/60 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Electric
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link type with anti-roll barRear twist beam
Front Suspension
McPherson type with anti-roll barMacPherson Strut suspension
Rear Tyres
235 / 65 R17205/60 R16
Ground Clearance
200-
Length
45851760 mm
Wheelbase
27002651 mm
Height
17851612 mm
Width
18904221 mm
Bootspace
93385 Litres
No of Seating Rows
3-
Seating Capacity
75
Doors
55
Fuel Tank Capacity
7050 Litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Side Panels-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Parking Assist
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Air Conditioner (•Automatic Climate Control • Single Zone Front-row AC zone • Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control• Blower Rear AC zone• Rear AC vents )
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Pillars-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
YesGear
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable-
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesRear Sequential
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
No-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Black-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseYes
Rear Wiper
YesYes
One Touch - Up
No-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Cornering Headlights
NoStatic
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
CD Player
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming), AUX Compatibility
Speakers
66
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
2 Din-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Voice Command
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
No7" Touch Screen
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (•Driver •Front Passenger •2 Curtain •Driver Side •Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
Yes-
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) •Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) •Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) •Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual) )
Interior Colours
Premium Black & Grey-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) )
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,92,10112,60,490
Ex-Showroom Price
14,22,85010,99,900
RTO
1,82,6861,20,620
Insurance
66,65839,470
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
35,95427,092
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Handsome European StylingPowerful EnginesWell-Balanced Ride Quality

Cons

No ADAS FunctionalityNo 360-Degree CameraComparatively Smaller Boot

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Volkswagen has officially entered the Sri Lankan passenger vehicle market through SAVWIPL’s partnership with Continental Cars and Commercials Ltd, launching the India-made Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan.
Volkswagen launches made-in-India Taigun and Virtus in Sri Lanka
29 May 2026
Mahindra was testing one test mule of XUV700 and two test mules of the upcoming XUV500 Coupe. (Photo courtesy: Youtube/Yaramotors)
Mahindra XUV500 Coupe spotted for the first time: Details
19 Jul 2023
The Mahindra XUV500 remains a popular SUV among Indian buyers, with many owners now considering a premium upgrade to newer SUVs.
5 SUVs I would buy if I were upgrading from a Mahindra XUV500
30 Jul 2026
The new SUV seems smaller than the XUV700. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/pratapbose_)
New Mahindra SUV teased: Is XUV500 coming back to rival Creta?
23 Dec 2022
The Volkswagen Taigun facelift continues to be powered by the same engine options.
Volkswagen Taigun facelift launched at 10.99 lakh, assured buyback program introduced
14 Apr 2026
The compact SUV segment sees renewed competition with the updated Volkswagen Taigun. Here’s how it compares to the Hyundai Creta and Tata Sierra on powertrain-wise pricing and specifications.
New Volkswagen Taigun Vs Hyundai Creta Vs Tata Sierra: Price Comparison
14 Apr 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The Virtus is one the safest sedan in India. The Volkswagen car has five-star safety rating from Global NCAP. Safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, multi-collision braking, electronic differential lock system, traction control system, and tyre pressure monitoring system.
Volkswagen Virtus: Five reasons that make this sedan popular in India
23 Oct 2024
The BE 6e is a fun-to-drive electric car with sprint time of 0-100 kmph in just 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 200 kmph. There is 288 bhp of power and 380 Nm of torque on offer promising an exciting drive.
Watch Mahindra BE 6e review: Fast & furious, is it India’s best EV yet?
29 Nov 2024
Mahindra has already despatched 1,837 units of BE 6 and XEV 9e to dealers across India. The test drives for the electric SUVs began in several cities towards the end of last year.
Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e bookings open. Check delivery date, price, range, battery details
14 Feb 2025
Volkswagen Taigun (left) and Skoda Kushaq (right) are based on the same platform and offer a list of safety features which helped both secure highest rating at the Global NCAP crash test.&nbsp;
Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun enter elite league of safest SUVs in India
14 Oct 2022
Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 electric SUVs have achieved five-star safety ratings at the Bharat NCAP crash tests. Both the electric SUVs secured highest points among Indian EVs in crash tests held at Bharat NCAP.
Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6 emerge as India's safest EVs with 5-star safety ratings at Bharat NCAP
16 Jan 2025
Volkswagen Virtus will be officially launched in India on June 9.
Volkswagen Virtus: First Drive Review
6 May 2022
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers