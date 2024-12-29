In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Marazzo and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Marazzo Price starts at Rs. 14.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M2 8 STR, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price starts at Rs. 8.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma. Marazzo: 1497 cc engine, 17.3 kmpl mileage. S-Cross: 1462 cc engine, 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Marazzo vs S-Cross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Marazzo
|S-cross
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 14.06 Lakhs
|₹ 8.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.3 kmpl
|18.4 to 18.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4