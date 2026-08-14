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HomeCompare Carse2o-plus vs Rapid TSI

Mahindra e2o-plus vs Skoda Rapid TSI

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra e2o-plus and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4 and Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e2o-plus vs Rapid TSI Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E2o-plus Rapid tsi
BrandMahindraSkoda
Price₹ 7.34 Lakhs₹ 7.79 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-16.2 to 18.9 kmpl
Battery Capacity10.08 kwh-
Engine Capacity-999 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time6hrs @ 220V Hrs-

Filters
e2o-plus
Mahindra e2o-plus
e2o PLUS P4
₹7.34 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Rapid TSI
Skoda Rapid TSI
Rider
₹7.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Performance on Alternate Fuel
25 bhp @ 3750 rpm, 53 Nm @ 3400 rpm-
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Battery
10.08 kWh, Lithium Ion, 48 Volt, 84 kg Battery Placed Under Front Seats-
Engine Type
Electric Motor1.0 TSI
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
70 Nm @ 1000 rpm175 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Battery Charging
6hrs @ 220V-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
25 bhp @ 3500 rpm109 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Electric Motor
3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At Rear Axle-
Driving Range
110 Km1043.35
Range
110 km-
Max Speed
80 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.35 metres5.3
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
165 / 60 R14185 / 60 R15
Rear Suspension
Twin Pivot Trailing Arm with Coaxial spring DamperCompound link crank-axle
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
MacPheerson Strut Type Independent Suspension With Coaxial SpringMcPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
165 / 60 R14185 / 60 R15
Kerb Weight
932 kg1112
Wheelbase
2258 mm2552
Width
1575 mm1699
Length
3590 mm4413
Ground Clearance
170 mm116
Height
1585 mm1466
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
4 Person5
Bootspace
135 litres460
Doors
5 Doors4
Features
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedChrome
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedElectric Tailgate Release
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
One Touch -Down
NoAll
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
NoFront & Rear
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
No2
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
60000100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-No
Warranty (Years)
34
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Cabin Lamps
FrontCentre
Fog Lights
--
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
Speakers
No4
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
CD Player
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
2 Din2 Din
DVD Playback
NoYes
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
MP3 Playback
NoYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Instantaneous Consumption
NoNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Distance to Empty
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 TripElectronic 1 Trip
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue
Average Fuel Consumption
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Airbags
-2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
NCAP Rating
-4 Star (Global NCAP)
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesRemote with Boot Opener
Body Kit
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Interior Colours
BlackEbony Sand and Black
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,93,1558,64,414
Ex-Showroom Price
8,81,4257,79,000
RTO
61,70054,530
Insurance
50,03030,384
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,34618,579

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