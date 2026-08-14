e2o-plus vs Rapid TSI Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS E2o-plus Rapid tsi Brand Mahindra Skoda Price ₹ 7.34 Lakhs ₹ 7.79 Lakhs Range 110 km/charge - Mileage - 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl Battery Capacity 10.08 kwh - Engine Capacity - 999 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time 6hrs @ 220V Hrs -

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra e2o-plus and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4 and Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.