e2o-plus vs Vitara Brezza Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS E2o-plus Vitara brezza Brand Mahindra Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 7.34 Lakhs ₹ 7.61 Lakhs Range 110 km/charge - Mileage - 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl Battery Capacity 10.08 kwh - Engine Capacity - 1462 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time 6hrs @ 220V Hrs -

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra e2o-plus and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4 and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.