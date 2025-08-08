In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Price starts at Rs. 9.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.5. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Ciaz: 1462 cc engine, 20.04 to 20.65 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo vs Ciaz Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo
|Ciaz
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|₹ 9.09 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.2 kmpl
|20.04 to 20.65 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4