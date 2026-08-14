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Mahindra Bolero Neo vs Mahindra e2o-plus

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra Bolero Neo and Mahindra e2o-plus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4 and Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo vs e2o-plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bolero neo E2o-plus
BrandMahindraMahindra
Price₹ 8.85 Lakhs₹ 7.34 Lakhs
Range-110 km/charge
Mileage17.2 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-10.08 kwh
Engine Capacity1493 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-6hrs @ 220V Hrs

Filters
Bolero Neo
Mahindra Bolero Neo
N4
₹8.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
e2o-plus
Mahindra e2o-plus
e2o PLUS P4
₹7.34 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5L I4 mHawk 100Electric Motor
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
260 Nm @ 1750-2250 rpm70 Nm @ 1000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
100 bhp @ 3750 rpm25 bhp @ 3500 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Fuel Type
DieselElectric
Minimum Turning Radius
5.35 metres4.35 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 75 R15165 / 60 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double Wish-bone type, Independent Coil SpringMacPheerson Strut Type Independent Suspension With Coaxial Spring
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll BarTwin Pivot Trailing Arm with Coaxial spring Damper
Rear Tyres
215 / 75 R15165 / 60 R14
Bootspace
384 litres135 litres
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person4 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres-
Length
3995 mm3590 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm2258 mm
Height
1817 mm1585 mm
Width
1795 mm1575 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
No-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesNo
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed controlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Manual-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 1 Trip
Shift Indicator
No-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
With KeyYes
Rub - Strips
Black-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
SilverUnpainted
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
KeyRemote Operated
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Warranty (Years)
33
Warranty (Kilometres)
10000060000
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
No-
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
No-
Voice Command
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
1 Star (Global NCAP)-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
No-
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,13,8409,93,155
Ex-Showroom Price
8,84,5008,81,425
RTO
86,72461,700
Insurance
42,11650,030
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,79121,346
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Robust buildSeven-seat layoutManual differential lock

Cons

Cabin remains dull and bare

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