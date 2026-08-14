Alturas G4 vs Outlander Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alturas g4 Outlander Brand Mahindra Mitsubishi Price ₹ 28.77 Lakhs ₹ 26.93 Lakhs Mileage 12.0 kmpl 8 kmpl Engine Capacity 2157 cc 2360 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Alturas G4 and Mitsubishi Outlander, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Alturas G4 Price starts at Rs. 28.77 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2WD AT, Mitsubishi Outlander Price starts at Rs. 26.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Outlander 4X4. Alturas G4: 2157 cc engine, 12.0 kmpl mileage. Outlander: 2360 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.