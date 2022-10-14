Top 5 SUVs with maximum discounts to buy this Diwali

This list includes the SUVs in both compact and mid-size segments, which come with highest incentives for buyers looking to buy one during the Diwali festivities.

SUVs continue to grow its market share in India quite rapidly by registering over 50 per cent growth in the last six months. According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data for the first half of the current financial year, nearly 10 lakh utility vehicles were sold across the country. SUV makers like Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra led the utility vehicle segment during this period contributing more than one-third of overall sales.

With more people preferring the SUV body types, be it in ICE or electric version, carmakers are also offering heavy discounts on some of their flagship SUVs this festive season. This month, ahead of the Diwali festival, Mahindra leads the list of SUVs which are being offered with maximum benefits. Here is a look at top five SUVs one can choose to buy ahead of Diwali.

Mahindra Alturas G4

The biggest SUV from Mahindra stable - the Alturas G4 - also offers the biggest incentives for customers. With up to ₹3 lakh overall benefits, the Alturas G4 is available with maximum discount one will get on SUVs ahead of Diwali. The SUV comes with cash discount worth ₹2.20 lakh besides free accessories worth ₹20,000, exchange benefits worth ₹5,000 and up to to ₹11,500 corporate discount.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic

While Mahindra has not included the new Scorpio-N model among the SUVs to get benefits, the older model Scorpio Classic is placed second on the list with an overall discount of more than ₹2 lakh. This includes cash discount of ₹1.75 lakh, free accessories worth ₹20,000, exchange bonus of ₹10,000 and corporate discount of ₹4,000.

Hyundai Kona electric

Hyundai's only electric car in India, Kona SUV, continues to be offered with heavy discounts. The Korean carmaker is offering a flat cash discount of ₹one lakh on the electric vehicle, the highest among any EVs in India.

Volkswagen's flagship compact SUV Taigun gets the third highest benefit among SUVs with internal combustion engines. Discounts on Taigun ahead of Diwali goes up to of ₹80,000 in the form of cash discount.

Nissan Kicks

Nissan's compact SUV Kicks is the last on the list with benefits worth more than ₹60,000 this season. This includes exchange bonus worth ₹30,000, cash benefits worth up to Rs. 21,000 and corporate discount worth ₹10,000. Customers are also offered attractive interest rate of less than 7 per cent.

