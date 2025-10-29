LS vs AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ls Amg gt 4-door coupe Brand Lexus Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 1.91 Cr ₹ 2.6 Cr Range 1263 km/charge - Mileage 15.4 kmpl 8.8 kmpl Battery Capacity 44 kwh - Engine Capacity - 3982 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus LS and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus LS Price starts at Rs. 1.91 Cr (last recorded price) for 500h Luxury and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Price starts at Rs. 2.6 Cr (last recorded price) for 63 S 4MATIC Plus. LS gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. AMG GT 4-Door Coupe: 3982 cc engine, 8.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.