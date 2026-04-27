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Lexus ES vs Mercedes-Benz GLC

In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus ES and Mercedes-Benz GLC, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus ES Price starts at Rs. 89.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 500 e and Mercedes-Benz GLC Price starts at Rs. 77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 300 4MATIC. ES gets a battery pack of up to 74.4 kWh. GLC: 1993 cc engine, 14.72 to 19.47 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
ES vs GLC Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Es Glc
BrandLexusMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 89.99 Lakhs₹ 77 Lakhs
Range580 km/charge-
Mileage-14.72 to 19.47 kmpl
Battery Capacity74.4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1993 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)-

Filters
ES
Lexus ES
500 e
₹89.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
GLC
Mercedes-Benz GLC
300 4MATIC
₹77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Lexus ES Visual Comparison

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Specification
Battery Capacity
74.4 kWh-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.5s-
Driving Range
580 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
438 Nm400 Nm @ 2000-2200 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
338 bhp255 bhp @ 5800 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDAWD
Charging Time
28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)-
Battery Type
LithiumIon-
Engine
2487 cc1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Speed
200 kmph-
Front Tyres
235/45R2235 / 55 R19
Steering Type
Electric-
Front Suspension
Mcpherson Stru-
Rear Suspension
Multi Link-
Rear Tyres
235/45R2235 / 55 R19
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Ground Clearance
122 mm-
Length
5145 mm4716 mm
Wheelbase
2950 mm2888 mm
Height
1575 mm1640 mm
Width
1920 mm1890 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Powered-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Air Conditioner
YesAutomatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Front AC
Yes-
Rear AC
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Panaromic-
Adjustable ORVM
YesElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Yes-
Boot-lid Opener
YesHands-Free
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour (64)
Warranty (Years)
8 Years-
Warranty (Kilometres)
200000 km-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
YesAndroid Auto & Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth Compatibility
yesPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
17 Speakers, Front & Rear-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Airbags
10 Airbags9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes-
High-beam Assist
YesAdaptive
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
YesFront (Cooled)
Seat Upholstery
LeatheretteLeather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,31,87690,20,383
Ex-Showroom Price
89,99,00077,00,000
RTO
9,53,9009,91,500
Insurance
3,78,4763,28,383
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,22,0721,93,883
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Capable drive dynamicsSpacious and luxurious cabinOff-road abilities

Cons

Cabin still cramped for fivePetrol motor has a bit of grunt

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