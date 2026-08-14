In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Carnival and Mahindra Alturas G4, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Carnival Price starts at Rs. 63.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limousine Plus, Mahindra Alturas G4 Price starts at Rs. 28.77 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2WD AT. Carnival: 2151 cc engine, 14.85 kmpl mileage. Alturas G4: 2157 cc engine, 12.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Carnival vs Alturas G4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Carnival
|Alturas g4
|Brand
|Kia
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 63.91 Lakhs
|₹ 28.77 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.85 kmpl
|12.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2151 cc
|2157 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4