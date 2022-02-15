HT Auto
Carens
Kia Carens
Premium 1.5 Petrol 7 STR
₹8.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
XE Medium Range
₹8.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Engine Type
Smartstream G 1.4TPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm-
Mileage (ARAI)
16.5 kmpl-
Driving Range
743 Km250 Km
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars-
Heater
YesYes
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Parking Sensors
NoRear
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,16,5499,03,335
Ex-Showroom Price
8,99,0008,49,000
RTO
69,94016,000
Insurance
47,10937,835
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,84919,416
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

