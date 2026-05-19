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Jaguar XF vs MINI Cooper

In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar XF and MINI Cooper, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar XF Price starts at Rs. 55.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Prestige Petrol, MINI Cooper Price starts at Rs. 38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door Hatchback. XF: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 kmpl mileage. Cooper: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XF vs Cooper Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xf Cooper
BrandJaguarMINI
Price₹ 55.66 Lakhs₹ 38 Lakhs
Mileage13.1 kmpl16.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity1997 cc1998 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
XF
Jaguar XF
2.0 Prestige Petrol
₹55.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Cooper
MINI Cooper
3 Door Hatchback
₹38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Jaguar XF Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Headlight
Rear Left View
Gear Shifter
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
365 Nm @ 1500 rpm280 Nm @ 1250 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.1217
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
247 bhp @ 5500 rpm189 bhp
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedYes
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R17195 / 55 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R17195 / 55 R16
Ground Clearance
134-
Length
50673850
Wheelbase
29602495
Kerb Weight
1756-
Height
14571414
Width
20911727
Bootspace
505211
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
54
Doors
43
Fuel Tank Capacity
7444
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Seat Base Sliding
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Rear Windshield Blind
Manual-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteInternal with Remote
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearCentre
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
CD Player
No-
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
1 DinNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
LCD DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
Yes-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)4 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesYes
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
63,22,73943,87,490
Ex-Showroom Price
55,67,00038,00,000
RTO
5,62,9084,09,000
Insurance
1,92,3311,77,990
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,35,90094,304

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