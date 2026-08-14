In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar XF and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar XF Price starts at Rs. 55.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Prestige Petrol, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 83.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4MATIC. XF: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 kmpl mileage. AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024]: 2996 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XF vs AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xf
|Amg glc43 coupe [2020-2024]
|Brand
|Jaguar
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 55.66 Lakhs
|₹ 83.1 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.1 kmpl
|9.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|2996 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4