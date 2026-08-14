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Jaguar XE vs Land Rover Discovery Sport

In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar XE and Land Rover Discovery Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar XE Price starts at Rs. 46.64 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S, Land Rover Discovery Sport Price starts at Rs. 67.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SE R-Dynamic Diesel. XE: 1997 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Discovery Sport: 1997 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XE vs Discovery Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xe Discovery sport
BrandJaguarLand Rover
Price₹ 46.64 Lakhs₹ 67.9 Lakhs
Mileage12.6 kmpl6.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity1997 cc1997 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
XE
Jaguar XE
S
₹46.64 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Discovery Sport
Land Rover Discovery Sport
SE R-Dynamic Diesel
₹67.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Jaguar XE Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Right Side
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Left Side View
Gear Shifter
Seat Headrest
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine Type
Ingenium2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4(Mild Hybrid)
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
785-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
365 Nm @ 1500 rpm430 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.66-
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
247 bhp @ 5500 rpm201 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.615.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Front Tyres
225 / 45 R17R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Independent suspension with McPherson StrutsIntegral Multi-link with Passive Anti-Roll bar
Front Suspension
Independent suspension with McPherson StrutsMacpherson Strut with Passive Anti-Roll bar
Rear Tyres
225 / 45 R17R19
Ground Clearance
125167 mm
Length
46914597 mm
Wheelbase
28352741 mm
Kerb Weight
16392087 kg
Height
14161727 mm
Width
18502069 mm
Bootspace
455-
No of Seating Rows
23 Rows
Seating Capacity
57 Person
Doors
45 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
61.770 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Automatic Dual Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips (Electronic)
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Seat Base Sliding
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofFixed
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
CD Player
No-
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
612
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
1 DinNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
NoYes
Differential Lock
NoElectronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Passenger Knee, Driver Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
YesCup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
No40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
NoFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,01,09079,61,542
Ex-Showroom Price
46,64,00067,90,000
RTO
4,72,6808,77,750
Insurance
1,63,9102,93,292
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,13,9411,71,124

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